PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release

August 4, 2022 Gatchalian files resolution on impact of Russia-Ukraine war on PH energy security, affordability With gasoline pump prices up again this week, Senator Win Gatchalian said there is a need for Congress to look into the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on the country's energy security and affordability. In filing Senate Resolution No. 78, Gatchalian pointed out that the drastic increase in global oil and coal prices have reverberated across the domestic market with local pump prices experiencing consecutive weekly increases. Gatchalian took note of the 22% increase in gasoline prices to P77.71 per liter in May from P63.58 per liter in January and diesel pump prices soared by 49% to P75.92 per liter in May from P50.95 per liter in January. During the same period, many PUV drivers opted not to ply their usual routes while provincial buses and taxis were operating only at 20-30 percent capacity which led to severe lack of available public transportation, according to Gatchalian. "There is a need for Congress to be apprised of the short, medium, and long-term effects and implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Philippine economy, in particular, the country's oil supply and the effects of the continuous elevated global oil and coal prices on domestic oil and petroleum products," the senator said. Gatchalian, who was the chairman of the Committee on Energy in the 18th Congress, conducted a hearing in March to seek specific solutions and programs of the Department of Energy (DOE) and relevant government agencies to mitigate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the country's oil supply and prices. "Hindi na kakayanin ng taong bayan ang palagiang pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo na naging sanhi din ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," he added. Epekto ng giyera sa Russia at Ukraine sa seguridad ng enerhiya nais siyasatin ni Gatchalian Kasunod ng muling pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina ngayong linggo, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na kailangan na ng masusing pagsisiyasat sa epekto ng tuloy-tuloy na giyera sa pagitan ng Russia at Ukraine sa seguridad ng enerhiya sa bansa at sa presyo nito. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Resolution No. 78 dahil sa tahasang pag-akyat ng presyo ng langis at krudo sa pandaigdigang merkado na nakaapekto sa lokal na presyo. Ayon kay Gatchalian, 22% ang itinaas ng presyo ng gasolina mula Enero hanggang Mayo ng taon o P77.71 kada litro noong Mayo mula P63.58 kada litro noong Enero. Ang presyo naman ng diesel ay tumaas ng 49% o P75.92 kada litro noong Mayo mula P50.95 kada litro noong Enero. Noong mga panahong iyon, maraming PUV drivers ang hindi bumiyahe at bibihirang bumiyahe na nagdulot ng kawalan ng masasakyan para sa mga commuter, ayon sa senador. "Kailangang siyasatin nang maigi ang short, medium, at long-term effects ng giyera ng Russia at Ukraine sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas, partikular na ang suplay ng langis at presyo nito at ang patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo sa pandaigdigang merkado," sabi ni Gatchalian. Noong nakaraang 18th Congress ay nagsagawa ng pagdinig si Gatchalian, na dating chairman ng Committee on Energy, sa mga posibleng solusyon at programa ng Department of Energy (DOE) at mga government agencies sa epekto ng giyera ng Russia at Ukraine sa suplay at presyo ng langis sa bansa. "Hindi na kakayanin ng taong bayan ang palagiang pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo na naging sanhi din ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," aniya.