Full Swing Rollout of 5G Networks to Propel Use of Low-Loss Materials in Near Future, States Fact.MR

Organic Low-Loss Materials for 5G Are Expected To Reflect Attractive Near-Term Opportunities for Market Players

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global low-loss materials for 5G market is estimated at US$ 13.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an astonishing CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to grow due to the remarkable use case and higher transmission efficiency provided by these materials.



5G technology is not just an experience of streaming high-quality videos at a high downloading speed on mobile devices. It also helps in enabling global connection between devices used in various industries, from automotive to remote monitoring using robots. Based on emerging applications, 5G is one of the rapidly growing markets expected to reach US$ 720 billion by 2030.

For Critical Insights on Low-Loss Materials Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7577

The 5G technology revolution highly depends on high frequency-based (mmWave 5G) technology. At this high level of frequency, many devices and technologies deployed are facing challenges such as significant transmission loss, requirement of high power, and higher heat generation. Because of high data transfer speeds, reducing the loss of signal and data during transmission is desirable even at sub 6GHZ 5G.

Usage of 5G mobile devices is continuously rising pertaining to the rapid deployment of 5G networks across the world. Low-loss materials are required to prevent poor signals and prevent transmission loss issues at high-frequency levels, as even the slightest obstacle such as walls, trees, and vehicles cause a disturbance. Thereby, the need for low-loss materials such as PTFE, ceramics, glasses, PPE, etc., will increase rapidly to reduce/prevent the loss of signal and transmission, and reduce the requirement of an exceptionally higher number of repeater devices.

Why is Demand for Low-Loss Materials for 5G Set to Explode Over the Coming Years?

“Need for High Connectivity & Data Transmission without Signal Loss”

Future demand for high-level connectivity to make life easier as all the things around us like our homes, cars, and even cities are now getting smart. For enabling them to act as smart devices, there is a need for 5G connectivity that can sustain the faster speed of data transfer and also can minimize the noise involved. Such requirements are creating demand for low-loss materials that help prevent signal loss.

To facilitate the unprecedented upside change in mobile data traffic, it is required to shift networks from 4G to 5G. It is now becoming impossible to fulfill data transmission speed demand from this high mobile traffic with the current infrastructure.

5G networks not only provide connectivity and data transfer at high speed but also help in low latency and improved reliability. It is being said that high frequency depends on the type of application involved, but the truth is higher the data transfer rate, higher the probability of signal/transmission loss.

To learn more about Low-Loss Materials Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7577

Key Segments Covered in the Low-Loss Materials Industry Survey

By Material Type : Substrate Materials Organic Materials PTFE LCP Thermoset Resins PPO PPS Polyimide Others Inorganic Materials Glass Ceramic & LTCC HTCC Others Package Materials EMC / MUF EMI Shielding with Inks Advanced Package Materials (SiP, AiP)





By Frequency :



Sub-6 GHz 5G

mmWave 5G



By End Use :



Smartphones

Infrastructure Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)





Competitive Landscape

The business environment in the low-loss materials for 5G market continues to reflect high growth in the industry. To sustain for a long term in the market, prominent manufacturers are using strategies such as supply contracts, research and development, etc.

Furthermore, manufacturers are making continuous efforts to expand their customer base by entering into growing 5G markets and regions. Also, market players are concentrating on diversifying their product offerings by developing new products to offer the smart and latest materials.

Prominent low-loss material for 5G manufacturers are DuPont, Sartomer (Arkema), AGC Chemicals, Toray Industries, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals, JSR Corp, Hitachi Chemicals, SABIC, Solvay, Kyocera, and Sumitomo Bakelite.

Get Customization on Low-Loss Materials Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7577

Key players in the Low-Loss Materials Market

DuPont

Sartomer (Arkema)

AGC Chemicals

Toray Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals

JSR Corp

Hitachi Chemicals

SABIC

Solvay



Key Takeaways from Low-Loss Materials Market Study

The global low-loss materials for 5G market is anticipated to surge ahead at CAGR of 25.4% and reach US$ 133.6 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 17.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under frequency, mmWave 5G dominates the market and is valued at US$ 9.2 million in 2022.

East Asia dominated the market with 34.5% market share in 2021.

Demand from smartphones, under the end-use segment, is likely to represent 32.4% market share in 2022.



Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Hyaluronic Acid Market- Sales of hyaluronic acid are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032, At present, the global hyaluronic acid market stands at a valuation of US$ 11.31 billion and is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 24.11 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market- During the projected period, the Europe alkyl polyglucoside market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% across the 2022-2032 period of assessment. By the end of the said forecast duration, a market valuation worth US$ 700 Million is projected. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 430 Million, which is expected to rise to US$ 450 Million by 2022-end, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 4.6%.

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market- The ductile iron pipes market in Europe has reached a valuation of US$ 1.16 billion in 2022. Projections are that ductile iron pipe sales across the region will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% to push the market to US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market- Consumption of high temperature coatings across Europe is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.15 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 1.46 billion at present, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Bioinspired Materials Market- The global sales of the Bioinspired Materials in 2021 was held at US$ 40.1 Bn. With 5.7%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly lower than the historical growth. Revenue through Medical application is expected to be the highest revenue generator, with a projected CAGR of over 7% during 2022 – 2032.

Chameleon Inspired Polymers Market- The global sales of the Chameleon-inspired Polymers in 2021 were held at US$ 850 Million. With 12%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. The Shape Memory Polymers is expected to be the highest revenue-generating category, projected to register an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.6 Billion during 2022 – 2032.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market- The global market for Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, which was anticipated to be worth US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022, is expected to rise to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.9% throughout the analysed period.

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market- The global Glutathione Agarose Resin market is estimated at US$ 332.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Oleate Esters Market- Newly-released Oleate Esters Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of Oleate Esters Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1.8 Bn. Oleate Esters Market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

Coupling Agents Market- The global sales of Coupling Agents in 2021 was held at US$ 519.4 Million and is projected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by the end of 2032. With 4.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter