Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at checkpoint, recovers stolen vehicle

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station stops a human smuggling attempt and recovered a stolen tractor-trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident occurred on August 3, when a commercial vehicle approached the primary inspection lane.  During an immigration inspection of the driver, a Service canine alerted to the vehicle, subsequently, agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.  After opening the trailer, agents discovered over 40 undocumented individuals inside.  The individuals were identified as being from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The tractor-trailer was reported as being stolen out of San Antonio, Texas. It was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

All subjects including the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody to be processed accordingly. 

Help us take a stand against criminal smuggling organizations by reporting suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

Help us take a stand against criminal smuggling organizations by reporting suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

