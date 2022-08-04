These Beats Were Not So Sweet

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized a shipment of counterfeit Beats earphones.

In July, a shipment was selected, and a thorough examination was conducted. CBP officers discovered zip lock bags of wired earphones located within the shipment. A physical inspection of the items revealed Beats Tour earphones that appeared to be of poor quality with no labels or invoices. In coordination with the Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise, it was determined that the items were counterfeit and violated the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the manufacturer. Furthermore, CBP Import Specialists helped to determine the earphones had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of more than $25,000.

Counterfeit “In-Ear” Beats discovered at the Port of Champlain, N.Y.

IPR violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues. These violations can threaten the health and safety of American consumers, the economy and national security.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steve Bronson. “They do a tremendous job in their role to protect consumers and businesses from fraudulent items.”

“Seizures such as these keep fraudulent items from harming consumers health and safety, and help protect and secure our economy,” said Assistant Director, Field Operations Buffalo, Trade, Sharon Swiatek.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

