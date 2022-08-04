Lane Closure - Left Lane 91 N MM 70.9

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The lefthand passing lane of Interstate 91 Northbound is CLOSED in the area of MM 70.9 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.