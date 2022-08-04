RE: 91 N MM 0.9 - Lane Has Reopened
The roadway has been reopened.
Subject: Lane Closure - Left Lane 91 N MM 70.9
The lefthand passing lane of Interstate 91 Northbound is CLOSED in the area of MM 70.9 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.