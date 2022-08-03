Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, 57-year-old Raymond Kenneth Stoddard, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.