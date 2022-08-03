Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of 46th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred in the unit block of 46th Street, Northeast.

The victim was operating a vehicle as a rideshare driver. At approximately 11:12 pm, the victim was transporting several passengers. When they arrived at the listed location, the suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.