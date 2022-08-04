There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,540 in the last 365 days.
De-Escalation In and Around Nagorno-Karabakh
News Provided By
August 04, 2022, 00:32 GMT
Share This Article
The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.
The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
You just read:
De-Escalation In and Around Nagorno-Karabakh
News Provided By
August 04, 2022, 00:32 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.