Quarantine-free travel from Macao to Zhuhai resumes

MACAU, August 3 - From 6pm today, individuals travelling from Macao to Zhuhai must hold a nucleic acid test certificate – issued within 24 hours of intended arrival – proving they are ‘negative’ for COVID-19 infection, as a condition of quarantine-free entry to Zhuhai.

The update was announced today by the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism.

Any person intending to enter Zhuhai from Macao must make an advanced health declaration via the WeChat official account “Health Zhuhai”, and notify after arrival either their neighbourhood committee, or chosen hotel or entity. They are also required to undergo “two tests in three days”. The 24-hour test result presented on arrival is regarded as the first test; so those entering Zhuhai should take another test within 48 hours.

For three days before departure for Zhuhai, individuals should in principle follow point of origin-to-place of destination between their place of work, and the place they lodge. They should also avoid either taking any public transport, being part of a crowd, or joining any form of gathering.

Due to the suspension of the Gongbei Port boundary crossing in Zhuhai, because of construction work, operations at Border Gate Checkpoint are suspended until 6am on Friday (5 August). Inspection channels for vehicles are not affected by the operation suspension.

Operational hours of other land-based boundary checkpoints between Zhuhai and Macao mostly remain unchanged. Travellers may opt either to use: Qingmao Checkpoint; the Macao boundary area serving Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge; the Macao area of Hengqin Port; or the crossing at Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Park.

The Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal remains closed at present.

Under existing measures, people travelling to Macao from Zhuhai are required to provide a ‘negative’ nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours prior to arrival.