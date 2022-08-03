Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,540 in the last 365 days.

Quarantine-free travel from Macao to Zhuhai resumes

MACAU, August 3 - From 6pm today, individuals travelling from Macao to Zhuhai must hold a nucleic acid test certificate – issued within 24 hours of intended arrival – proving they are ‘negative’ for COVID-19 infection, as a condition of quarantine-free entry to Zhuhai.

The update was announced today by the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism.

Any person intending to enter Zhuhai from Macao must make an advanced health declaration via the WeChat official account “Health Zhuhai”, and notify after arrival either their neighbourhood committee, or chosen hotel or entity. They are also required to undergo “two tests in three days”. The 24-hour test result presented on arrival is regarded as the first test; so those entering Zhuhai should take another test within 48 hours.

For three days before departure for Zhuhai, individuals should in principle follow point of origin-to-place of destination between their place of work, and the place they lodge. They should also avoid either taking any public transport, being part of a crowd, or joining any form of gathering.

Due to the suspension of the Gongbei Port boundary crossing in Zhuhai, because of construction work, operations at Border Gate Checkpoint are suspended until 6am on Friday (5 August). Inspection channels for vehicles are not affected by the operation suspension.

Operational hours of other land-based boundary checkpoints between Zhuhai and Macao mostly remain unchanged. Travellers may opt either to use: Qingmao Checkpoint; the Macao boundary area serving Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge; the Macao area of Hengqin Port; or the crossing at Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Park.

The Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal remains closed at present.

Under existing measures, people travelling to Macao from Zhuhai are required to provide a ‘negative’ nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours prior to arrival.

You just read:

Quarantine-free travel from Macao to Zhuhai resumes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.