Test results by all 53 free NAT stations today (3 August) can be used for border-crossing purpose

MACAU, August 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reiterates that the results of nucleic acid tests performed anytime today (3 August), at any of the 53 free NAT stations in Macao will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border-crossing purpose within the next 24 hours. There is no need for members of the public to rush to get tested.

Individuals who have had their sample collected yesterday (2 August) or earlier today do not need to get tested again for border-crossing purpose. When the NAT results are available, the Health Bureau will upload them to the Macao Health Code; such results are recognized for traveller clearance.