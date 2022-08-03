MACAU, August 3 - 【DST】Resumption of exemption from medical observation upon entry to Zhuhai MGTO unleashes online promotional campaign to draw visitors

As Macao steps into the stabilization period, a consensus has been reached under the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism that starting from today (3 August), individuals intending to enter Zhuhai from Macao are required to present valid proof of their negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours. Individuals intending to enter Macao via the ports of entry between Zhuhai and Macao must present valid proof of their negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, which remains unchanged. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) capitalizes on the latest favorable measure to unfold an extensive promotional campaign.

Exemption from medical observation upon entry to Zhuhai

With valid proof of negative result of a nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours, residents and visitors departing from Macao are exempt from medical observation upon entry to Zhuhai. They are however obliged to declare pertinent information on the app of Health Zhuhai in advance and strictly follow various anti-pandemic measures of their destinations after arrival in Zhuhai.

Border Gate resumes operations on Friday

In parallel with the fire safety improvement works at the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai, the arrival and departure halls of the Border Gate will be temporarily closed to border crossers from 18:00, 3 August to 6:00, 5 August. The channels for border-crossing vehicles will remain open during the aforesaid renovation. Residents and visitors are kindly advised to travel through other land ports of entry between Zhuhai and Macao. The border-crossing hours remain unchanged at Qingmao Frontier Post, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Frontier Post at Macao Port, Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port and Zhuhai-Macao Cross Border Industrial Zone.

Post-pandemic promotional campaign marches on

On condition that the pandemic situation is relatively stable, MGTO is dedicated to great preparations in bolstering travelers’ interest in Macao to fuel tourism and economic activities. A new string of videos and posts are released on various official platforms on WeChat, Douyin, Xiaohongshu and so forth. At present, the Office has geared up for various promotional offers. Through closer partnerships with e-commerce and online travel platforms, themed travel packages will be rolled out to offer experiences of culinary delights, events and festivals, World Heritage, museums and more highlights in Macao.

Spotlight events and festivals in the next half of 2022

Unleashing the synergy between “tourism + events”, MGTO will continue in the next half of 2022 to weave different elements of culture and creativity, sports, gastronomy and technology, to optimize travelers’ experience of events and festivals, and lead a greater influx of visitors into communities for sightseeing and consumption, seeking to rebuild robust tourism overall. As the pandemic subsides, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign will carry on to spotlight monthly city highlights themed from September to December as “Autumn Delights”, “Festive October”, “November Formula” and “Dazzling Winter” as planned. The campaign will bring the marketing power of local businesses into the picture.

MGTO is staying tuned to the pandemic situation and actively follows pertinent guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Timely adjustments will be made to event arrangements and promotional campaigns in accord. The Office continues to promote the favorable measure on border crossing between Zhuhai and Macao via different channels, to widen the source of visitors and steer Macao’s tourism industry towards recovery.