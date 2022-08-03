Appointment for second booster dose to open from 10:00 tomorrow; People at high risk for severe illness or death should get vaccinated asap

MACAU, August 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that elderly persons and immunosuppressed individuals are much more susceptible to severe illness, hospitalization and death than the general population if infected with COVID-19. In the recent epidemic in Macao, there were 6 deaths involving infected elderly people. According to the data on earlier outbreaks in the neighbouring regions, the majority of death cases were elderly, and the risk of death in unvaccinated people was 3 to 6 times, 17 to 18 times, and 53 to 75 times as high as those who have received 1 dose, 2 doses and 3 doses respectively; this fully demonstrates the immense protection that booster vaccination offers to the elderly. In addition, recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that the second booster dose can effectively enhance antibody levels and reduce breakthrough infections, increasing the effectiveness of preventing severe illness or death.

There has been evidence that the immunity induced by the first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, which is why breakthrough infections happen. To lower the risk of another large-scale epidemic in Macao and the risk of severe illness or death, people at high risk of COVID-19 infection should be inoculated with a second booster dose as soon as possible.

In order to speed up the protection of high-risk individuals, the Health Bureau has shortened the interval between the first and second booster doses for relevant persons to 3 months (no less than 12 weeks) after the previous dose; non-high risk individuals aged 18 years or above may also choose to receive the second booster dose. Starting from 10:00 on 4 August, eligible persons can make an appointment to receive the second booster dose; relevant vaccination services will be provided from 5 August.

The eligibility for receiving the second booster dose, or the fourth dose (if the primary series consists of two doses), as well as the shortened interval for high-risk individuals between two booster doses, are elaborated as follows:

High-risk individuals include those aged 60 or above, those aged 12 or above who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and those aged 18 to 59 living in elderly or rehabilitation care homes;

The vaccination interval between the last dose of the primary series and the first booster dose is shortened from 6 months to 3 months; in other words, one is recommended to get the first booster shot as soon as possible 3 months (no less than 12 weeks) after completion of the primary series;

Those who have already received one booster dose are recommended to get double boosted 3 months (no less than 12 weeks) after the first booster dose.

Among the above, individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised include those who have: Been receiving active cancer treatment (such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy); Received an organ transplant and are taking medicines to suppress the immune system; Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are still taking medicines to suppress the immune system; Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome); Advanced or untreated HIV infection; Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response; or Other conditions as assessed by the doctor.

As for non-high risk individuals aged 18-59, they can choose to get the second booster dose 6 months (no less than 24 weeks) after receipt of the first booster dose.

Meanwhile, it is recommended to take the mRNA vaccine for the first and second boosters, particularly for those who took an inactivated vaccine for their primary series, because sequential vaccination using mRNA vaccine as the booster vaccine (i.e. mixing jabs) is expected to yield better protection.

Lastly, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre strongly urges the elderly and the immunosuppressed people to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and even death in the event of contracting the virus.