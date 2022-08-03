Passenger Clearance Halls of Border Gate Checkpoint to Suspend Operation Temporarily

MACAU, August 3 - According to the notice from the Zhuhai-Macao Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism on 3 August, in view that the old passenger clearance halls of Gongbei Port are closed for undergoing fire safety improvement works, while equipment and facilities are being installed in the new passenger clearance halls, the Gongbei Port will be postponed to put into operation on 5 August 2022 at 06H00.

To be in line with the above-mentioned measure, from 3 August 2022 at 18H00 to 5 August 2022 at 06H00, passenger clearance service will be suspended in the arrival and departure halls of Border Gate Checkpoint, while the vehicular channels will not be affected. Passengers who cross the border by walking may do so via the Qingmao Port, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port or Hengqin Port. The Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal is still closed at present.

Starting from 18:00 today, new epidemic-prevention measures will be implemented for entry into Zhuhai from Macao. It is expected that there will be a peak in the number of people departing via land ports.

The police appeals that due to the limited queuing space at the passenger clearance halls of the Qingmao Port, people should pay attention to local TV, radio and mobile live newsfeed, as well as use the "Real-time Information Platform for Checkpoints" before travelling, so as to keep abreast of the real-time situation at various ports, avoid crowds at peak hours and choose the appropriate port to stagger their travel.

In addition, the Public Security Police Force will implement crowd control or diversion measures according to the actual situation. Individuals are advised to follow the instructions of the police officers at the scene and proceed in an orderly manner.