NAT Stations (August 4)
News Provided By
August 04, 2022, 00:25 GMT
MACAU, August 3 - NAT arrangements for various population groups to be adjusted from tomorrow; Daily rapid antigen testing ceases to be required
You just read:
NAT Stations (August 4)
News Provided By
August 04, 2022, 00:25 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
To coordinate with NAT for different groups, NAT stations are adjusted on 3 August, the public should take note of the ...View All Stories From This Source