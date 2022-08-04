MACAU, August 3 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-04 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Afternoon on 4th August. Medium Typhoon Signal No.8 Low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical depression over the northern part of the South China Sea will bring unsettled weather with strong winds and heavy showers to Macao on 4th and 5th August while approaching the Pearl River Delta area. Public are advised to take precaution against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.