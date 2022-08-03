Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Hit USD 40.58 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global electric vehicle motor market size is expected to hit around USD 40.58 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 21.26% from 2022 to 2030.

The global electric vehicle motor market size was valued at USD 8.68 billion in 2022. An electric vehicle motor is an electromechanical gadget that changes electric energy into mechanical energy over completely to control electric vehicles. The interaction of an electric engine's attractive field and flow causes these peculiarities. Orientation, end section, outline, cooling edge, rotor, and stator are all important for an electric vehicle engine.



The electric vehicle motor market is anticipated to ascend at a quick speed during the conjecture time frame as the quantity of electric vehicles expands, inferable from advantages, for example, zero discharges, low upkeep costs, high proficiency, and computerized control. These engines are material in bikes that have at least one electric engines, while traveller vehicles and business vehicles have at least two electric engines relying upon the size and utilization of the vehicle.

Key Takeaways:

In 2021, the AC motor type segment has dominated the market with 58% of market share

In 2021, the DC motor type segment has registered revenue share of 42%

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the revenue share of 47% in 2021

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are projected to hit at a noteworthy CAGR between 2022 to 2030

Report Highlights

In 2021, the passenger vehicle region will overpower the general market. Considering vehicle type, this market may be isolated into voyager vehicles and business vehicles.

Various nations generally through the world have set careful release standards to lessen GHG transmissions in this manner moderate the purposes behind an unnatural weather condition change. In this way, it anticipates that automakers should make zero-release vehicles to fulfill stricter spread rules. These guidelines have achieved a more important highlight on the collecting of extra capable electric vehicles, which will drive market expansion during the projection time span.

Speedy urbanization, which additions premium for financial transportation mediums like as electric vehicles, is a key driver impacting market expansion. When stood out from IC vehicles, electric vehicles are all the more monetarily clever and have a lower environmental impact.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.68 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 40.58 Billion CAGR 21.26% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Yasakawa Electric, Gkn Driveline, Toshiba, Continental, Denso, Baldor Electric, Hitachi Automotive Systems

Recent Developments

In September 2020, General Motors Co., which has made a critical interest in electric vehicles, consented to buy a 11 percent stake in Nikola Corp. for generally $2 billion.

In February 2021 Several vehicle organizations, such Nikola Motor and QuantumScape, have proactively opened up to the world through SPAC bargains, while others, like Lightning eMotors and ChargePoint, are supposed to consolidate with GM and Ford from here on out.

In July 2019, California and a gathering of automakers reported another structure consent to diminish ozone depleting substance outflows, which will act as a public choice to clean vehicle regulations.

In April 2021, Toyota disclosed the new LS and Mirai models in Japan, the two of which have modern driver help frameworks.

Regional Snapshots

Asia-Pacific keeps on ruling the market for electric engines for electric vehicles. On account of expanded EV deals, especially in China, Pacific region has caught the best portion of the worldwide electric motor market. China is the world's top maker and purchaser of electric vehicles. Public deals goals, positive regulations, and neighborhood air-quality focuses on all assistance to support homegrown interest. China, for instance, has set a standard on makers of electric or crossover vehicles, which should represent no less than 10 Percent of complete new deals. Moreover, to urge inhabitants to progress to electric vehicles, the city of Beijing just gives 10k licenses for the enlistment of burning motor vehicles consistently. Also, the car business is flourishing in the locale. Asia Pacific is the world's most noteworthy producer of automobiles. Thus, the extension of these end-use enterprises is probably going to drive the APAC market over the conjecture period.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to see dramatic improvement because of expanded interests in the oil and gas industry and expanded building movement inside the areas, which advances the extension of the private and business areas.

Market dynamics

What are the drivers of electric vehicle motor market?

The global market for electric vehicle motor is being driven by various essential reasons. Among them, expanding the driving scope of electric vehicles raises request among people in general, advancing market growth all through the anticipated period. Moreover, the execution of serious unofficial laws in many spots may be one more advancement driver for the overall market. Sponsorships for electric vehicle makers and end clients, as well as the presentation of tax reductions, are the two key development drivers in the overall market.

As per an European Climate Foundation investigation, it is guessed that by utilizing more proficient electric vehicles and bringing down oil interest, work will increment by 600,000 to 8,00,000 toward the finish of 2030. This can possibly push the overall market's development all through the anticipated period.

Development in the electric vehicle area, as well as an expansion in government regulations and guidelines with respect to vehicular outflows, are the essential reasons driving the electric vehicle motor market.

Nonetheless, the high beginning expense of an electric engine, as well as the high support costs related with an electric engine, limit market extension. In addition, notwithstanding these impediments, mechanical progressions, like the creation of energy-proficient engines, are projected to help market development sooner rather than later. Besides, a flood in government exercises connected to electric vehicles is probably going to make various possibilities for market development.

What are the restraints of electric vehicle motor market?

On account of the great upkeep expenses of electric motor and the high introductory expense of electric engines, the overall market for electric vehicle engines might confront market restrictions. Besides that, overall central parts are endeavoring to conquer these hindrances and lift the development of the electric vehicle motor Industry in the next few years. States in a few countries are supporting the utilization of electric vehicles for business purposes to limit ozone harming substance emanations into the climate. Be that as it may, the shortfall of electric vehicle charging framework is an obstruction to the electric vehicle industry.

For instance, the Indian government plans to have solely electric vehicles on Indian streets by 2030. Be that as it may, one of the main standards for guaranteeing the reception of electric vehicles is the improvement of a strong electric vehicle framework. Sadly, most emerging countries' EV charging foundation is as yet lacking and presently can't seem to get up to speed to fulfill the interest, smothering the development of the electric vehicle industry.

What are the opportunities of electric vehicle motor market?

On account of the quick ascent in electric vehicle creation and deals, as well as the rising accentuation on more effective creation, the overall Market for electric vehicle motor has extra likely possibilities. The developing utilization of superior execution engines in electric vehicles is making alluring possibilities for industry members and producers in the overall Electric Vehicle Motor Industry.

Related Reports

What are the challenges of electric vehicle motor market?

The overall electric vehicle motor market is supposed to deal with critical issues in the obtainment of uncommon earth metals utilized in coordinated engines super durable magnets, where metals utilized in engines are helpless to trade supply concerns and impediments. Besides, the overall market might confront obstacles because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affects the business.

The overall pandemic has hampered worldwide market deals. In any case, the top players have executed various strategies and thoughts to expand the Market Size over the conjecture period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

AC Motor Synchronous AC Motor Induction AC Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Motor Brushless DC Motor



By Vehicle Type

Pure Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Motor Type

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

Switched Reluctance Motor





By Power Rating

Up to 60 KW

60 to 90 KW

Above 90 KW





By Application

Electric Two-Wheeler

Electric Three-Wheeler

Electric Commercial Vehicles

Electric Passenger Cars

By Powertrain Type

Single Motor

Dual Motor

Triple Motor

Four Motor

By Marketplace

OEM

Aftermarket

By End User

Agribusiness

Transportation

Private

Business

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





