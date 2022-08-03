Acclaimed Author and Entrepreneur Richie Norton Launches New Book
“Anti-Time Management” Offers Fresh Concept of Prioritizing Attention from Thunderbird GraduatePHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that illustrates his continued commitment to delivering innovative and transformational books, Richie Norton, the acclaimed, award-winning author of “The Power of Starting Something Stupid,” disrupts the long-held belief that time management is the key to achieving goals, dreams and happiness with his new book Anti-Time Management.
In the book, Norton presents the time-centered philosophy of “time tipping,” a fresh perspective that allows people to enjoy freedom of time, location and income by prioritizing attention rather than managing time. Norton is a graduate of Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.
From great personal loss (including the death of his son and his wife’s stroke), Norton shares how he and his family live with no regrets and teaches others to do the same to reclaim their lives, live their dreams now and create professional priorities that support their personal ones.
Some key concepts covered in the book include:
• Project Stacking: using a single task to accomplish multiple, lucrative projects that work interdependently
• Work Syncing: completing work in concert with your highest goals to fulfill your purpose
• Expert Sourcing: designing your work around results, not means
“Richie Norton is absolutely brilliant, and he’s done it again! This is an amazing book that is filled with breakthrough insights while simultaneously being immensely practical and immediately useful. Richie simplifies complex layers of work-life freedom that we all grapple with such that I’m already creating more space for my life, family and business in ways that inspire me, give me hope, and bring me joy, and I’m confident he can do the same for you,” said Stephen M. R. Covey, The New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Speed of Trust and Trust & Inspire.
To learn more about Richie Norton and “Anti-Time Management,” visit https://richienorton.com. To purchase his new book, beginning at $23.20: https://buyrichiebook.com/buy.
Two book launch events will happen in Salt Lake City and Phoenix, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, respectively. For more information and to purchase the book and tickets, visit https://events.nouri.ai/events/70.
Contact samantha@thecmoguru.com for special group pricing for the events and bulk book purchases. Sponsorships are available for both events, as are private training and additional special events; please contact Samantha directly for more information.
About Richie Norton
Richie Norton is the author of “The Power of Starting Something Stupid” and an international speaker, CEO, serial entrepreneur, coach, investor, and consultant.
“I wrote The Power of Starting Something Stupid while at Thunderbird and was officially published in 2013. It's now in 10-plus languages and is endorsed by Steve Forbes, Jack Canfield, Stephen Covey, etc. It went big when Brené Brown blogged about it,” Norton said. “My new book Anti-Time Management is published by Hachette (one of the top five publishers in the world) and endorsed by business heroes that we studied at Thunderbird like Marshall Goldsmith (who named me one of the top 100 executive business coaches).”
He lives in Hawaii with his wife, children and dog. For more information, visit https://richienorton.com.
