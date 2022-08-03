Nashville Band, Palomino, Set to Release New Song, ‘Junkie’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville based band, Palomino, is continuing to make waves in 2022. This time, they are gearing up to release their brand new song, Junkie. Junkie captures the inner monologue of a person struggling with trying to break free of bad habits. This song gives a new perspective on a person trying to quit something they know is bad for them, but they love it too much to stop. This feeling leads them to give in again, saying it’s the last time and hoping they really mean it - that they will be over it for good. Junkie is for anyone who likes driving at top speeds down the interstate and yelling lyrics out of their car with the windows down, and it is for people with powerful feelings they can’t seem to express.

This song is authentic and wonderfully crafted, allowing listeners to connect on a human level. They will be able to dive in on August 5th.

Coming right out of the gate with their first release, "Light Came On", Palomino is a strong force with a little bit of everything sprinkled in. Gathering their influences from the jazz, indie, soul, and psychedelic music they each grew up on, they were able to find common ground in their sound and put together a group that they each knew was missing in their lives. The band has put together a cohesive sound built around Max Palmer's songwriting, frontwoman Lee Payne's lyricism and vocal abilities, and Adam Pallin's bass grooves. These collective skills make Palomino a project of 3 converging minds creating a sound that is always growing and evolving.

Palomino’s new song, Junkie, will be available everywhere music is found on August 5th. Be sure to follow the band on socials, and keep up with all of their new projects on their website.