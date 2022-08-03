I-376 Boulevard of the Allies Interchange Overnight and Weekend Ramp Closures this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a weekend ramp closure at the I-376 Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) interchange in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, August 5 through Monday morning, August 8 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from the southbound (outbound) Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) to eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East will close to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning as crews conduct expansion dam replacement work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies) to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East)

Continue southbound on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp

Turn right onto Bates Street

Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

A single-lane restriction will occur in both directions of I-376 under the ramp during this closure. The westbound closure will be coordinated with work occurring at the Oakland/Glenwood (Exit 73) which requires I-376 to be reduced to a single lane of traffic for the weekend.

Additionally, overnight ramp closures will occur according to the following schedule:

Wednesday night, August 3 at 9 p.m. to Thursday morning, August 4 at 6 a.m. – The eastbound (outbound) I-376 ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) (Posted detour see below)

Thursday night, August 4 at 8 p.m. to Friday morning, August 5 at 5:30 a.m. – The southbound (outbound) Boulevard of the Allies ramp to eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East (Posted detour see above)

Posted Detour

Eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)

Continue on eastbound I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)

Bear right toward Swissvale

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Turn left onto South Braddock Avenue

Take the ramp to I-376 toward Pittsburgh

From westbound I-376, take the ramp to North 885 Oakland (Exit 73B)

Bear right onto Bates Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Follow Craft Avenue to Forbes Avenue

End detour

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will encounter short term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions, and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout this multi-year project.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Boulevard of the Allies” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

