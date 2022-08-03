Inbound I-376 Parkway East Reduced to Single Lane this Weekend in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will be reduced to a single lane of traffic and the closure of the Glenwood off-ramp in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, August 5 through Monday morning, August 8 weather permitting.

Inbound I-376 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between the Oakland (Exit 73B) and the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) interchanges from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through approximately noon on Saturday. The inbound single-lane configuration will remain in place between the Oakland (Exit 73B) and the Glenwood (Exit 73A) interchanges from Saturday afternoon until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Crews will conduct expansion dam replacement work.

Additionally, the Glenwood off-ramp from inbound I-376 will close to traffic during the expansion dam work from 7 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Inbound (westbound) I-376 ramp to South 885/Glenwood (Exit 73A)

From inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East), continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street

End detour

The inbound I-376 off-ramp to Oakland (Exit 73B) and Bates Street will remain open to traffic during the duration of the work.

Modifications, including turning lane installation on Route 885 at the intersections with Second Avenue, Hot Metal Street, Greenfield Avenue, and Hazelwood Avenue, began last year. This year’s work on the $7.62 million project located in the City of Pittsburgh includes widening the I-376 bridge over Bates Street to lengthen the deceleration lane to the Glenwood off-ramp and installing traffic signals at the Oakland and Glenwood off-ramp intersections with Bates Street. I-376 restrictions will include ramp closures, a 15-day lane restriction, and several weekend lane closures. Motorists will also see closures and lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street/Second Avenue). The overall project is expected to finish in September 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

