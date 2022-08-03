Lane Restriction to Begin on Back Branch Road in Hemlock and Mount Pleasant Townships, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions starting next on Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) in Hemlock and Mount Pleasant townships, Columbia County, for a paving project.

On Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday August 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) department force paving crew will be milling and paving Back Branch Road between Route 4009 (Iron Street) and Route 487 (Lightstreet). Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

