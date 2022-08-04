A Social Worker and a CEO Launch an App to Help Emerging Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses
Don't forget your time!”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After meeting in Chicago a few years ago, Reginald Edwards who is a Chicago based Social Worker and Real Estate investor sought Lucas Payne's advice about developing an application for emerging entrepreneurs.
Lucas, a Chicagoan now based in Frisco, Texas where he lives with his wife Marquita Payne, has founded several successful startups in everything from telecommunications, to energy efficiency and medical supplies. After hearing Reggie's idea he was not only intrigued, but committed to being partner. As a mentor he is particularly passionate about helping businesses make their first million dollars in revenue and always focuses on the numbers.
Reggie described the problem he saw many young entrepreneurs struggling with. The issue was not that millennials don't want to work, or don't "hustle" but that they often didn't consider all the costs associated with something as simple as baking and selling cookies to more complex transactions like flipping real estate. Like most early stage businesses that fail, they don't account for the amount of time or work it will require to become profitable.
They determined that what small businesses, start ups, and entrepreneurs need is a way to calculate profit margins by tracking all expenses that occur when selling any goods or service. After having a handle on all the expenses, and setting the price point at a healthy margin, only then can they trust the monthly projections for their business.
Hence HSTL.app (hustle app) was born.
About a year after initially incorporating SIDE HUSTLE APP LLC, they quickly got to work to develop the application. After interviewing with and getting proposals from several companies they chose to work with another Chicago native, Josh Chestang who is an App Developer and the CEO of Gini, and is currently based in New York city. After several iterations, name changes, and coding fixes they were finally ready to launch the beta version of the app.
Last month the first version of the application was launched on both the App Store and Google Play. For now, the application is free to download and features the ability to add a product or service. Users are guided through the stages of adding the name and a photo of a product or service and then begin to add costs by the unit of measure, and the purchase price. After adding all the expenses they set the price for each item. Then users can add regularly monthly overhead such as rent and advertising costs to get an accurate projection for monthly income.
The goal of the application is to be a financial education tool for business. As the application develops they will add videos, tutorials, a business glossary, and other resources for anyone at any stage of starting a business or a "side hustle". The next steps for the founders are to do an initial capital raise to continue growing the app. Key goals are onboarding more users to the app, marketing the app, creating a desktop version, and developing it to become more user friendly and add features such as a drop down category that would pre populate typical expenses for different business categories like restaurants, stylists, music producers consultants, real estate investors, or even rideshare drivers.
"Don't forget your time!", says Lucas Payne. If you put 5 hours into crafting a necklace you sell for $50, you're working for below minimum wage, and you haven't even accounted for shipping, materials, and marketing or web expenses. By setting a baseline of your hourly rate and that of your employees you can really push to set higher prices, or find ways to be more efficient in your business.
Lucas sees potential partnerships with banks, venture capital firms, and accounting software companies who target startups and entrepreneurs.
While each type of business or service has different profit margins, Lucas Payne suggests that most businesses cannot survive with less than a 20% profit margin after all costs and overhead are accounted for.
For Reggie, he is excited to see his vision come to life and hopes to not only inspire but educate people on how to become better, more successful entrepreneurs.
