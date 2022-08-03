State Of Delaware Commits To Filling Job Vacancies

Multifaceted campaign is underway to help bolster the workforce for all state agencies and services in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR) has launched a multifaceted marketing communications campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies. The strategies underway focus on recruiting quality candidates for many of the state’s high-demand positions, including nurses, corporation specialists, employment services specialists, unemployment insurance claims processors and field agents, vocational rehabilitation counselors, disability determination adjudicators, and law enforcement officers across multiple agencies.

Delaware, like public and private-sector employers nationwide, is in the grips of acute worker shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, an imbalance between the technical skills required and the positions available, and generational changes regarding work-life balance. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are 5.5 million more job openings in the U.S. than there are workers available to fill them.

“State workers come to work each day to serve their fellow Delawareans and have been stretched thin,” said Gov. John Carney. “Our efforts have two objectives: finding qualified candidates, especially for high-demand positions, and easing the strain on state agencies that have been operating short-staffed for a while. By strengthening our workforce, we can make sure Delaware remains a state focused on opportunity and positioned to support a thriving economy well into the future.”

The campaign officially started in mid-June and is designed to educate jobseekers from Delaware and neighboring states about the variety of positions available, as well as motivate them to “explore, apply, and succeed.”

“Our marketing campaign to spread the word about careers in state government is part of a larger effort to recruit and retain dedicated employees,” said DHR Secretary Claire DeMatteis. “This integrated plan will motivate people from all walks of life to apply for and embrace state employment based on exceptional benefits and a public service mission. Thanks to Gov. Carney and the members of the Delaware General Assembly, we are significantly increasing state employee salaries to be more competitive with the private sector, offering signing and retention bonuses for high-demand jobs, and continuing to offer the best health care and retirement benefits to our dedicated employees.”

The state’s marketing communications campaign, which continues through October, integrates radio; social media; and outdoor, transit, and digital advertising.

StateJobs.Delaware.gov provides everything an individual needs to explore all opportunities available, understand job descriptions and benefits, and apply.

