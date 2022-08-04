Trauma Expert Elected to Prominent Texas Sexual Assault Prevention Association

Kiva Harper, LCSW

Texas Association Against Sexual Assault Elects Kiva Harper to serve on its board of directors

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA) elected Kiva Harper to its board of directors, a move that will help reconstitute the board following the departure of those members having completed their terms of service.

With Harper, the TAASA board gains a renown trauma expert with decades of counseling, consulting and public speaking experience on sexual assault, rape, domestic violence and Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Additionally, Harper is an esteemed Associate Professor of Practice at The University of Texas at Arlington, has served as a TV/radio trauma expert and is a noted social media influencer.

“TAASA has long been one of Texas’ leading forces in the fight against sexual assault,” offered Harper. “Being elected is truly an honor and I am humbled by the board’s confidence and belief in me.”

Texas has the dubious distinction of leading the nation in reported incidents of forcible rape at more than 13,500 in 2020. Given these sobering statistics, organizations like TAASA and experts like Kiva Harper – now more than ever – are absolutely essential in the continued and fervent advocacy for all the Texas men, women, children and families whose lives have been, or will be, traumatized by the horrors of sexual assault.