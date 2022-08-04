Dr. Marty Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores
Dr. Marty has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
We’re always looking for ways to drive awareness to our products, and the stores that carry them. Now we have a new and improved store locator that makes buying our products locally even easier.”WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marty has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy Dr. Marty products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
— Dan, Head of Retail
NextPaw will enable more than 1,000 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.
Dr. Marty will now be providing new features that shoppers now expect from both retailers and brands. NextPaw’s Technology enables shoppers to find what they need online and pick it up nearby or to have it shipped to their door by a local retail store. NextPaw’s mission is to help shoppers find and buy a brand’s in-stock products when they need to buy, and where they’d like to buy.
NextPaw and Dr. Marty team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.
QUOTE FROM BRAND
“We are very excited to help local pet parents find Dr. Marty products near them. We’re always looking for ways to drive awareness to our products, and the stores that carry them. Now we have a new and improved store locator that makes buying our products locally even easier.”
-Dan, Head of Retail, Dr. Marty
Pet retail stores that work with Dr. Marty can now claim their free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store is able to connect their product catalog to claim their listing in order to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.
Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. Dr. Marty is excited to activate its brand channel to their stores in order to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.
We are excited to take this journey with Dr. Marty and to help their retail partners become more successful by sending them more customers.
About Dr. Marty
With more than 45 years of research and experience, Dr. Marty found the best way to care for the health and happiness of dogs and cats is with real food. That's why we designed premium freeze-dried raw food and treats, as well as wellness-supporting supplements to help ease common issues they may face. Our special freeze-drying process helps keep the nutrient quality high, the flavor and texture delicious. We use real cuts of meat that are naturally rich in protein, taurine, and healthy fats. The rest of the formula is made with wholesome veggies, fruits and seeds – and never any synthetic nutrients or artificial preservatives.
Brandon Swenson
NextPaw
+1 866-810-7890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other