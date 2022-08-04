Dr. Marty Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores

Find & Buy Dr. Marty Products at a Local Nearby Store Dr. Marty Logo NextPaw Where to Buy Solutions for Pet Industry Brands

Dr. Marty has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.

We’re always looking for ways to drive awareness to our products, and the stores that carry them. Now we have a new and improved store locator that makes buying our products locally even easier.” — Dan, Head of Retail