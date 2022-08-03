ShoeStack Announces Re-Stocking of its Most Popular Product – Shoe Storage Boxes

Due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns in China, the company has been waiting for its shipping container for the past six months.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND , August 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShoeStack is pleased to inform the public that it has finally re-stocked its most popular product, Shoe Storage Boxes , which have been delayed to the global pandemic.ShoeStack is a leading provider of a wide range of Shoe Storage Boxes and accessories for sneaker enthusiasts, by sneaker enthusiasts. The company’s main mission is to provide quality shoe accessories that are manufactured using only the best materials to fulfil its purpose and exceed consumer expectations.In the company’s most recent news, ShoeStack is announcing it has finally received its shipment of Shoe Storage Boxes, which it ordered over six months ago. The delay in receiving its shipping container is due to the ongoing pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in China. ShoeStack’s Shoe Storage Boxes boast a number of unique features that make them remarkably popular, including crystal clear acrylic front, black or clear colour options, 80kg weigh capacity across the pillars, front view or side view configuration options, stackable, and more.“By the time I ordered this last container, we had already sold out of almost 10,000 crates by the start of January 2021, which is just one year after we began operations,” says founder of the company, Bernardo Redzic. “We really wanted to keep the momentum going but were unable to control global circumstances and had no option but to wait. Thankfully, we have our shipment now and we anticipate these Shoe Storage Boxes will sell out quickly, too.”To get its Shoe Storage Boxes out to sneaker enthusiasts in a more efficient way, the company will be attending sneaker shows around the UK, with Solebloc in Glasgow on August 27th, Crepecity in Birmingham on September 10th, and Crepecity in Newcastle the following month.ShoeStack also offers Multi Buy Offers and free shipping in the UK on all orders over £80 and has plans to develop new product lines in 2023. The company also boasts an LED voice activated shoe box which is currently out of stock but anticipates it will arrive within the next eight weeks.For more information about ShoeStack, or to order its popular Shoe Storage Boxes, please visit https://shoestack.co.uk/ About ShoeStackShoeStack was founded in December 2020 by Bernardo Redzic, who was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992 during the war. To escape this terrible situation and start a new life, Bernardo came to the UK on a Red Cross plane with his mother and has lived in Edinburgh, Scotland, since then. Bernardo took full advantage of this new opportunity, studying interactive media design at Edinburgh Napier University.Since its inception, ShoeStack has sold over 10,000 crates – at testament to Bernardo’s steadfast dedication and passion to his business. In addition to his company’s success, ShoeStack is also committed to giving back to local communities through an in-person and virtual tree planting initiative – planting over 1360 trees and counting.ShoeStack also offers a variety of other products, including adjustable shoe trees, shoe cleaning wipes, shoehorns, and crease protectors.