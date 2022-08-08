FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 31, 2022

Governor Parson Announces FEMA to Participate in Damage Assessments in Preparation for Federal Disaster Declaration Request for Historic Flooding

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties in response to record flash flooding in the region.

“Our SEMA team members have been on the ground assisting local officials through the weekend to document damage, collect initial cost estimates, and substantiate the need for FEMA disaster assistance,” Governor Parson said. “We cannot thank our SEMA and local teams enough for their efforts in assisting the St. Louis region, and we are confident FEMA’s participation in joint damage assessments will confirm the need for a federal Major Disaster Declaration. We expect FEMA personnel to be on the ground Monday working alongside state and local personnel.”

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov