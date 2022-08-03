NVBDC is proud to announce the signing of a Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the SBA
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC continues to work with the SBA to support veteran businesses with opportunities made directly available for them!
The NVBDC views entrepreneurship as another form of employment and believes that helping our veterans succeed in business helps them, their families, and the communities in which they reside.”DETROIT, MI, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to join forces with The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to continue its support of Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
NVBDC is proud to announce that they have signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the SBA. The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) are joining together to uphold a common mission; to help maintain and expand small Veteran businesses. The two organizations will work together in the spirit of cooperation and open communications, with the primary goal of meeting the needs of the Veteran business community.
The mission of the SBA is to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small businesses by providing financial, contractual, business development assistance, and advocation on their behalf within the government. SBA district offices deliver SBA programs and services to the public. Each Party has separate services and resources which, when delivered in coordination with each other, will provide maximum benefits to the Veteran business communities served.
The purpose of the partnership is to develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship between the SBA and NVBDC in order to strengthen and expand small Veteran business certification throughout the country. NVBDC has been adamant about the idea that “if all the SBA does is move the CVE verification program over to their control: all they are going to accomplish is the same amount of ineligible contracts that the VA has”.
NVBDC has repeatedly discussed with the SBA that the VA/CVE “verification” program NEVER met the best practice certification standards accepted by the corporate supplier diversity community.
Our certification was designed to meet the highest corporate supplier diversity standards as practiced by the NMSDC and WBENC. As we have been telling our Veteran applicants, “It is not enough that you’re a Veteran; you have to show up and run the company” says Keith King, Founder, and CEO. In the supplier diversity language “showing up” translates to “operational control and authority”.
NVBDC will support the SBA as they continue to fight to eliminate Veteran Business “ineligible contracts”. The NVBDC efforts are resulting in federal policies and practices that prioritize Veteran owned business opportunities. NVBDC aims to re-establish and maintain veteran business opportunities for federal and corporate acquisitions consistent with all other protected classes. In response to a request from the SBA, NVBDC has submitted extensive comments to the Federal Register addressing the SBA’s proposed rule to establish and implement a certification program for Veteran-Owned Small Business Concerns and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Concerns seeking federal government procurement opportunities.
To Date, NVBDC has certified over 2,000 Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Business of all sizes. Our Corporate members are spending an estimated $2 Billion per year with NVBDC Certified Veteran Businesses. NVBDC Corporate Members are providing access and opportunities to our certified veteran business owners. They opened the door for the VOBs to become a part of their supply chain. Tier 1 Suppliers are beginning to capture and report their veteran spending as part of the process. NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) are gaining the advantage with new markets and new opportunities that have opened an $80 Billion range of potential business.
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a non-profit organization providing nationally recognized Certification, Training, Networking, and Advocacy for Veteran business entrepreneurs in the federal and commercial market. NVBDC’s goal is to ensure veterans are procurement ready and have enhanced access to opportunities to operate, sustain, and grow competitive and strong businesses serving Federal agencies and corporate contractors.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
