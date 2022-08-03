Focus Towards Improving Worker Safety to Position Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market at US$ 27.25 Billion by 2032

With 48% Revenue Share, Dominance of North America and Europe Remains Unchallenged in Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global gas and liquid flow management systems market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.58 billion in 2022.



Furthermore, with rising adoption across industries such as oil & gas and chemical, total sales of gas and liquid flow management systems are slated to grow at 3.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 27.25 billion by 2032.

Gas and liquid flow management systems are equipment that help industries regulate, manage and control various operations more efficiently. These systems enable users to measure and adjust flow rates of gas and liquids.

Thus, rising need for controlling and regulating flow rate of fluids across various industries will continue to push the demand for gas and liquid flow management systems during the forecast period.

Similarly, implementation of stringent safety laws and regulations to ensure worker safety is expected to foster sales of gas and liquid flow management systems during the assessment period.

Today, several leading industries are deploying gas and liquid flow management systems to keep a check on the flow of gases and liquids that could potentially be harmful if not monitored with care.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=556

Furthermore, rising penetration of automation along with development of smart flow measurement devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for gas and liquid flow management systems manufacturers during the next ten years.

Regionally, North America and Europe will continue to dominate the global gas and liquid flow managements systems market, collectively accounting for over 48% share in 2022. Growth in these markets is driven by rapid expansion of industries like chemical and oil & gas, presence of stringent safety regulations and availability of technologically advanced products.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, flow meter and pumps segments are expected to collectively hold a prominent share of the global gas and liquid flow management systems market by 2032.

Based on end use, oil and gas industry is likely to be the most remunerative in the global gas and liquid flow management systems market during the forecast period.

The gas and liquid flow management system market in North America is expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion in 2022.

Europe holds around 22.9% share of the global gas and liquid flow management systems market and is likely to be valued at US$ 4.25 billion in 2022.

China gas and liquid flow management system market is set to reach around US$ 2.75 billion in 2022.





Growth Drivers:

Rapid industrialization along with increasing adoption of automation is triggering the growth in gas and liquid flown management systems market.

Implementation of stringent regulations for improving workers' safety is likely to push the demand for gas and liquid flow management systems during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in product types like flow meters, control valves, pumps, gas metering systems, rotary valves, etc. will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers during the next ten years.





Restraints:

High costs associated with gas and liquid flow management systems might limit market growth during the forecast period.





To Gain In-Depth Insights on Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=556

Competitive Landscape:

Leading gas and liquid flow management systems manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolios by introducing new products. Besides this, they are establishing partnerships and joint ventures to increase their revenue share.

For instance,

In September 2020, Emerson launched a new Micro Motion Coriolis flow meter designed for high-pressure hydrogen dispensing and chemical injection applications.

In May 2019, Azbil Corporation launched an enhanced Thermal Micro Flow Meter model F7M.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Fluid Metering Inc.

Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

ProMinent

Dover Corporation

WIKA Instruments Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.

Zycus Inc.

JSG Industrial Systems Pty Ltd.

MKS Instruments

Univent Systems Limited

More Valuable Insights on Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global gas and liquid flow management systems market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the gas and liquid flow management systems market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Flow Meters Turbine Flow Meters Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Pumps Centrifugal Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps

Control Valves

Linear Valves

Rotary Valves

Calibration Systems

Gas Metering Systems

Liquid Metering Systems

By End Use:

Oil & Gas Industry

Heavy Goods (Metal & Mining)

Chemical Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Key Questions Covered in the Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the gas and liquid flow management systems market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global gas and liquid flow management systems market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the gas and liquid flow management systems market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the gas and liquid flow management systems market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global gas and liquid flow management systems market during 2022-2032?





Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=556

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Fiberglass Fabric Market - Fiberglass Fabric Market By Type (Woven, Non-woven), By Category (E-class, S-class), By Application (Electronics, Electric, Defense, Wind Energy), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Dielectric Fluids Market - Dielectric Fluids Market Analysis, By Type (Water-based, Hydrocarbon Oil-based, Gas-based), By Application (Windmill Transformers, Traction Transformers, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), Capacitors, Off-shore Transformers, Distribution Transformers) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Ethylene Dichloride Market - Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, By Grade (Industrial, Food), By Manufacturing Process (Direct Chlorination, Oxy Chlorination, Balanced Process), By Application (Vinyl Chloride Monomer Production, Ethylene Amines Production) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Dimethicone Silicone Market - Dimethicone Silicone Market Analysis By Product Type (Low Viscosity Dimethicone Silicone, Medium Viscosity Dimethicone Silicone, High Viscosity Dimethicone Silicone & Others) By Application, By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Asphalt Anti-Strip Market - Asphalt Anti-Strip Market By Type (Amine Anti-Stripping Agents, Amine-free Anti-Stripping Agents), By Application (Warm Mix Asphalt, Hot Mix Asphalt, Cold Mix Asphalt), By End Use (Road Construction, Roofing, Airport Construction) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Thermal Interface Materials Market - Thermal Interface Materials Market Analysis By Base Material (Thermal Grease, Metal-based, Adhesives, Phase Change Materials, Tapes & Films & Gap Fillers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market - Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market Analysis, By Product (Methylene Chloride, Perchloroethylene, Trichloroethylene), By End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Toiletries) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Market - Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Market Analysis, By Grade (Standard, Specialty), By Downstream Form (Films & Sheets, Fuel Tanks & Containers, Pipes & Tubes, Bottles & Pouches), By End Use (Packaging, Industrial) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Alumina Slurry Market - Alumina Slurry Market Analysis By Form (Liquid & Dispersion Alumina Slurry) By Application Surface (Ceramics, C-plane Sapphire, Ferrous Metals, Aluminum & Others) By Use Case (lapping & Polishing) By End-Use and By region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Bio-based Polyester Market - Bio-based Polyester Market Analysis, By Source (Starch, Cellulose, Glucose, Sucrose, Fatty Acids), By Nature (Aliphatic, Aromatic), By Product Type (Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polyglycolic Acid, Monoethylene Glycol, Polyhydroxybutyrate), By End-use Industry (Medial/Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Automotive, Agriculture, Packaging) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583