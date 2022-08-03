Submit Release
The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on How Genetics Can Affect the Risk of Substance Abuse

How Genetics Affect Substance Abuse Risk

GAHANNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside released a guide on how genetics can affect the risk of substance abuse. There is a link between genetics and addiction, which can put many people at risk of substance abuse based on their family history.

Although no one gene will determine whether genetics will cause mental health or behavior issues, several genes can contribute to the likelihood of addiction. There is no reliable way to tell if someone is at risk based on their genetics, which is why doctors will analyze the person’s family history to determine if they are more likely to become an addiction to a substance or not.

Although genetics can play a large role in why someone may be more susceptible to addiction, the person’s environment will also play a large role in the risk. If someone grows up with parents who abuse substances, there is a higher likelihood of this becoming a learned behavior leading to future addiction.

The concept of an addictive personality can be vague, and there is no diagnosis of addictive personality in the DSM-5, the manual used by psychiatrists to diagnose mental conditions. People who become addicted are more likely to develop other addictions.

People should analyze their family history and then consider their environment to analyze their risk. They can also ask the following questions:

• Do members of the family misuse drugs or alcohol?
• How far back in the family have family members misused drugs or alcohol?
• Has a doctor told a family member they have a substance use disorder?
• Do they often spend time with people who are using alcohol or drugs?
• Has the person been with family members when they used?
• Are drugs or alcohol easily accessible?
• Does the person go to places knowing drugs and alcohol will be there?

The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.

William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here

The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on How Genetics Can Affect the Risk of Substance Abuse

