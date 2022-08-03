August 3, 2022 - Texas Workforce Commission Awards $296,263 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant to Support Career Training in Weatherford

Date: August 3, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a $296,263 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to support career training at Weatherford College. This grant funding will help the college purchase and install earth-moving simulator equipment for the First Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers program. The simulators represent the use of a forklift, backhoe loader, hydraulic excavator, and bulldozer which will enable students to experience cost-effective, real-life scenarios. The equipment funded through this grant will initially train 144 students and be used to prepare more students in the future through hands-on learning.

“Congratulations to Weatherford College and the North Central Texas Workforce Solutions team on this partnership that will provide local Texas employers with a highly skilled future workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson. “This grant will give students interactive and realistic hands-on training with construction related simulators and drone equipment that will help fill positions in the high demand careers available in the construction industry.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses the JET grants to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instructions on submitting a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Weatherford College contact: Crystal Woerly, cwoerly@wc.edu

###rdb