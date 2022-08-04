How This Dog Brands Keep Tails Wagging and Dollars Flowing in a Post Pandemic Pet World

With double digit revenue growth and over two dozen franchise signings year to date, Hounds Town is already smashing yearly goals at the halfway point of 2022.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a post-pandemic world where more than 23 million American households — nearly 1 in 5 nationwide - adopted a pet during the pandemic, it's no wonder Hounds Town USA , the 30-plus unit doggy daycare franchise, has both seen double digit systemwide revenue growth and customer acquisition.The brand has already shattered its growth goals for the year within the first 6 months of 2022. Hounds Town USA started the year with a goal to sell 26 franchise locations and are tracking so far ahead with 29 inked agreements that the goal was increased to 40 franchise locations by the end of the year.Systemwide revenue is also up 50% year over year, pointing to the booming demand for pet care. Fully matured Hounds Town locations are seeing higher occupancies for daycare and boarding than they ever have before, even over the previous records set in 2019. Not just that, but locations are arriving at full occupancy faster too, with customer acquisition rates increasing by approximately 20% over last year.“The growth we’ve seen thus far in 2022 has been astounding,” says Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “The need for our services isn’t going away anytime soon, which is why our franchise owners have seen such tremendous growth, and our franchise development team has been busy opening locations nationwide.”Hounds Town is on track to open 45 new franchise locations in 2022. So far this year, the brand has opened in the following new markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Phoenix, Peoria and Aurora Illinois, Spartanburg, South Carolina, and St. Charles, Missouri.The pet care industry is currently valued at $261 billion and is expected to grow to $350 billion by 2027. Hounds Town USA shows no signs of slowing down as it’s on a mission to bring its services to every dog in America.ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USASince 2000, Hounds Town USA has offered a safe and welcoming environment for dogs to be dogs. With interactive doggie daycare, pet boarding, dog grooming, a pet taxi and retail services, Hounds Town USA’s unique town for dogs is home to the happiest dogs — and franchise owners — on Earth. Founded by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA has grown to more than 30 locations with plans to open 20 more units before 2023. For more information, please visit houndstownfranchise.com.