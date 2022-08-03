RMS Media Group Names Paul J. Reulbach as Group Publisher
Former Boston magazine executive to oversee the commercial business operations of the firm’s publications.BOSTON, MA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMS Media Group, publishers of regional north of Boston publications Northshore and Northshore Home magazines, as well as national publications Ocean Home and Luxury Pools + Outdoor Living, announces Paul J. Reulbach has joined the team as group publisher and chief revenue officer (CRO). He will be responsible for managing, cultivating, and developing the impressive array of the publications’ print and digital portfolios and branded events. The firm welcomes Reulbach’s leadership in bringing all RMS-owned and-operated brands to the next level.
A native of Massachusetts, Reulbach has had an illustrious career in the publishing industry. He joined Boston magazine in 1997 as advertising director and became associate publisher in 1998 and publisher in 2003, managing a team of sales and marketing professionals. During his tenure at the company, he oversaw the development of numerous new products, a custom publishing division, sponsorship programs, strategic partnerships, and events.
In 2014, Reulbach moved to the West Coast to join Modern Luxury and become publisher of San Francisco magazine. As publisher, Paul executed the financial turnaround of San Francisco magazine, increasing annual revenues by 54 percent in three years. Rebuilding efforts included the launch of Silicon Valley magazine, Modern Luxury’s most successful launch of 2016. Other new product launches included Guide to Private Schools,The List, The Watch and Jewelry Book.
Reulbach then moved his family to Southern California to assume the role of publisher of Palm Springs Life magazine from the owner Frank Jones in July 2019. In September 2020, Reulbach became the CRO/director of sales of Clint Reilly Communications, where he successfully integrated Gentry magazine, the San Francisco Examiner, and SF Weekly into the company.
Rick Sedler, president and CEO of RMS Media Group says, “Paul will be a great asset to our brands and company culture. His extensive knowledge of the North Shore community and the publishing industry, as well as his proven leadership skills, will be invaluable to RMS.”
About RMS Media Group
RMS Media Group owns and represents a combination of online and offline publications, delivering powerful results through luxury publishing expertise. Proprietary brands include Ocean Home, Luxury Pools, Northshore, and Northshore Home, as well as their digital counterparts and a division of signature lifestyle events. RMS Media Group also represents luxury brand lifestyle magazines including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Sunseeker, Waldorf-Astoria, St Regis and Luxury, Private Clubs. Visit rmsmg.com.
Melissa C. Gillespie
RMS Media Group
info@rmsmg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other