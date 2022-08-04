Top 6 Business Growth Strategies Based on the Phase of Business
How Beholder, a Growth Marketing Agency, Guides Clients to Success
"We're on a mission to create a clear path to business growth and ensure your business isn't wandering through today's complicated marketing maze.”NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses often plan to expand their market share and increase revenues. Companies often focus on the tactics, yet struggle to create and implement effective business growth strategies specific to their objectives.
There are four traditional growth objectives: market penetration, product development, market expansion and diversification.
As a growth marketing agency, Beholder develops effective growth marketing strategies based on these top 6 business growth goals. Depending upon the phase of the business, the goals may include:
• Increase in Revenue via Organic & Strategic Growth
• Increase Brand Value & Brand Equity
• New Customer Acquisition
• New Product Development
• Market Penetration & Expansion
• Merger & Acquisition Preparation
Growth marketing focuses on building customer relationships and fostering brand loyalty; it's a long-term strategy with quick wins - where authenticity and engagement creates advocacy and organically grows customer lifetime values. Marketing consultation services include but are not limited to branding, message and positioning, ideal target customer(s)/ avatar building, customer value journey, creating effective marketing and sales workflows, content, digital, email and social strategies - and the creative execution to bring the strategies to life.
Businesses must be sure that sales and marketing efforts are in alignment - to ensure effective conversions and accountability for each department. Even small businesses and start-ups have to account for the difference between marketing contacts being nurtured and sales contacts ready to buy. Our marketing agency for small business provides an effective strategy to create value for both marketers and sales staff.
"We're on a mission to create a clear path to business growth and ensure your business isn't wandering through today's complicated marketing maze. We manage your marketing - so you can run your business - by providing marketing strategies and services that support an increase in awareness, revenue & engagement," explains Craig Andrews, Beholder's President.
Beholder Agency, LLC, a growth marketing agency, guides companies with business growth strategies and marketing services that get results.
Beholder serves three client segments - each with their own unique growth goals:
1. Large Enterprise
2. Mid-Size Companies
3. Small Business & Start-Ups
Beholder provides full-service, co-sourced/hybrid, and web & digital marketing packages plus per project creative needs for their clients. A range of flat-fee, holistic and integrated marketing services include strategy, web, e-commerce, digital, SEO, content, social, email, video, photography, lead gen, PR, and more.
To discuss your business growth goals and learn more about Beholder - a Growth Marketing Agency, please visit www.BeholderAgency.com.
