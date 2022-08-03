Early Toxicity Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers 2030 | Agilent, GE Healthcare, Evotec

Early Toxicity Testing Market Expected

The early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017 is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in early toxicity testing market is due to rise in R&D activities and surge in adoption of toxicity testing across various industrial areas. Furthermore, stringent government guidelines are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Increase in R&D activities in healthcare, surge in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare, and rise in adoption of in vitro model and early toxicity testing have boosted the growth of the Europe early toxicity testing market. However, the limitations of preclinical testing hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in the field of early toxicity testing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the Europe early toxicity testing market was pegged at $264.84 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $460.11 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Early toxicity testing is analysis of new molecular entity during development process to obtain data related to the toxic effects of compound on body. Testing is performed to analyze the different type of unwanted effects produced by the compound in the body. These severe adverse drug reactions in the body can be circumvented with the use of early toxicity testing which makes it an important part of preclinical testing. The testing is carried out in different mediums such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. These tests are carried out before clinical trials to analyze the drug candidates, which are further tested in clinical studies carried out in humans.

Cosmetics industry to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2025

The cosmetics industry segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to a recent ban on the sale of cosmetics that had animal-tested, which has boosted the development of in vitro and in silico methods as an alternative to test the toxicity of cosmetics. However, the pharmaceuticals industry segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the segments such as food industry, chemicals industry, cosmetics industry, and others.

Drug discovery segment held lion's share

The drug discovery segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the chemical testing segment is estimated to manifest a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Major market players

The report includes in-depth analysis of the major market players such as General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Evotec AG (Cyprotex), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Bruker Corporation, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.).

