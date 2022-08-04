Hallmark Health Care Solutions Named One of the Top 100 Companies in Healthcare Technology

The 2022 awardees represent some of the most dynamic and rapidly growing organizations in healthcare technology today.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of its cutting-edge platforms that streamline and optimize many aspects of healthcare administration, Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) has been named one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 . This prestigious distinction comes from The Healthcare Technology Report, which highlights organizations committed to product and service innovations within the healthcare technology sector. This year’s list of Top 100 recipients – which includes HHCS, Novartis, Hologic, Integra LifeSciences, Axtria, and others – is an exceptional group of technology companies leading the way in modernizing and improving healthcare in the U.S."Being recognized nationally is an honor, and it reinforces what our clients and team members already know – that our simply intelligent solutions empower healthcare organizations to optimize resources, drive savings, and produce more value," says Isaac Ullatil, HHCS’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our continuously expanding technology solutions, we are dedicated to solving real problems in healthcare, both now and in the future."The health industry faces daunting challenges, including a nationwide labor shortage amid growing demand in a competitive market and rising operational costs. Through its purpose-built Software-as-a-Service platforms with AI-driven automation, HHCS collectively saves its clients hundreds of millions of dollars in labor-related costs while simplifying administrative processes and workflows.As HHCS continues to innovate by expanding its platforms and entering new markets where intelligent workforce management solutions are needed, the company is experiencing rapid growth for its two primary solution suites: Einstein II and Heisenberg II Einstein II solves rampant staffing issues by enabling hospitals and health systems to match the flexible scheduling options available through external staffing agencies. As a result, healthcare organizations can meet their staffing goals with decreased dependency on higher-cost agency staffing. Individually and as a combined solution, Einstein II Internal Resource Pool and Einstein II Vendor Managed Solution & Support offer the tools needed for hospitals to implement labor management strategies tailored to organizational needs. This multifunction platform gives more control over staffing processes and outcomes, as well as greater visibility into staff performance and productivity.The Heisenberg II platform removes uncertainty and bridges gaps in provider compensation (Heisenberg II Physician Compensation) and healthcare contracting (Heisenberg II Contract Management). By automating compensation calculations, workflows, and reporting, Heisenberg II substantially improves efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and communication – all of which enhance provider trust in the organization and engagement in value-based care. In addition to standardizing compensation and contract management, Heisenberg II establishes a single source of truth for data visibility, creditability, and auditability.The 100 companies on this year’s list represent “the absolute best” in healthcare technology, according to The Healthcare Technology Report. “They are leveraging their considerable talent to find innovative solutions to the most pressing issues in healthcare … and creating an environment in which better care for all is possible.”To learn more about HHCS and its solutions, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce sourcing, deployment, and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com