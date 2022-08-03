Metabolomics Market To Hit $6,663 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Metabolomics Market Insight

Metabolomics market size was valued at $2,032 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,663 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in global incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicine propel the growth of the global metabolomics market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metabolomics includes the application of a variety of analytical methods such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and multivariate analysis for identification of quantification of various metabolites. The analytical methods facilitate classification of a multitude of known and unknown metabolites in the reaction. The comprehensive nature of metabolites can be applied in many fields and assist in the development of new treatment and diagnostics in human diseases.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525

The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

"Growth in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government & private funding for metabolomics research, and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments drive the growth of the global metabolomics industry"

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the R&D activities, which in turn, impacted the global metabolomics market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered, in terms of revenue.

The metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment to maintain the lion's share-

On the basis of product & services, the metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fourths of the global metabolomics market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in amount of data generated in metabolomics processes which needs proper management through the use of bioinformatics tools.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/525

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Prominent market players-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Metabolomics Market

South Korea Metabolomics Market

Singapore Metabolomics Market

China Metabolomics Market

Indonesia Metabolomics Market

Australia Metabolomics Market

Taiwan Metabolomics Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.