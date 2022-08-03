Lane Restrictions to Begin Next week on Routes 54 and 642 in Valley Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township, Montour County, for drilling utility test holes.

On Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12, a private contractor, T2 Utility Engineers, will be drilling utility test holes along Route 642 between Kindt Road and Route 54. On Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16, the contractor will be drilling utility test holes along Route 54 between Red Roof Inn Road and Jerseytown Road.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

