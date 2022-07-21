FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2022

Governor Parson Signs Executive Order to Accelerate Drought Response Actions

In response to increasingly dry conditions and the growing threat of serious drought, especially across Missouri's southern counties, Governor Mike Parson today issued Executive Order 22-04 calling upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and the associated drought impact teams.

“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,”said. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens. Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time.” Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov