July 26, 2022

Governor Parson's Statement on Flooding Event in St. Louis Area

Governor Mike Parson has issued the following statement in response to substantial rainfall and flooding occurring in the St. Louis area:

"I have been briefed on the extreme flooding in the St. Louis area. We appreciate the rapid and professional response of local first responders and emergency managers involved in flood rescues and other protective measures. We also thank our Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT crews for working alongside local teams."

"The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and Department of Public Safety are coordinating with local response agencies to provide additional assistance as needed to protect Missourians. Lt. Governor Kehoe has also been briefed on the situation and is ready to act on my behalf, if needed, while I am on our international trade mission."

"We urge Missourians to continue to follow the safety messaging of local authorities and avoid travel in flooded areas until floodwaters recede. Never attempt to drive in floodwater."

For the latest updates on flooding conditions and helpful tips, follow @MoPublicSafety, @MoSEMA_, and @MoDOT on Twitter. Missourians can also view updates on road conditions using the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

