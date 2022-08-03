Mineral Cosmetics Market Expanding at a Healthy 4.5% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $2.92 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change in consumer taste and preference, growth in health consciousness among both men and women, surge in focus on mineral cosmetic products and rise in disposable income of the individuals are expected to propel the global mineral cosmetics market.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Mineral Cosmetics Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of [186 pages] All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes: –

• Altana AG (ECKART)

• BASF SE (BASF)

• Clariant

• Glo Skin Beauty

• L’Oreal SA

• Merck KGaA

• Mineralissima Mineral Makeup

• Neelikon

• Revlon, Inc.

• Shiseido Company

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022):- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5277

The state-of-the-art research on Mineral Cosmetics Market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

• Three Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region)

• Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

• Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

• Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

• Industry Landscape Analysis

Mineral cosmetics are made up of minerals such as, zinc oxide, iron oxide, titanium dioxide, ultramarine, and mica. These minerals are crushed into small particles which is then used in making ideal foundations and powders. These minerals offer advantages such as anti-inflammatory effects and sun protection. The term mineral cosmetics refers to a category of face makeup including eye shadow, blush, bronzer, foundation, made with dry and loose mineral powders.

In 2018, the lips cosmetics segment accounted for the highest share in the mineral cosmetics market. This is attributed to attention and sensitivity to formulation detail, considering the specific concerns of customers. This segment captured the maximum share of 43.6% in 2018.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the retail distribution acquired the maximum market share of around 45%. This is due to the large presence of retailers and retailing stores all around the world.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mineral cosmetics market. It is also expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period owing to consumer outrage over artificial products, increasing internet penetration, improving lifestyle, and rising health awareness.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5277

There is a considerable rise in disposable incomes over the past decade. The growth in global economies, changing lifestyles, rising demands of skin care products due to varying climatic conditions encourages the growth of mineral cosmetics market. A shift of preference towards natural and organic beauty products, particularly in U.S. and European countries, fosters the growth of the market. Rising demand for natural, herbal and organic beauty products creates potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products in accordance to consumer preferences.

Key findings of study

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the mineral cosmetics market in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value.

Based on product type, the lips segment occupied nearly 43.0% of the mineral cosmetics market share in 2019.

Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment dominated the overall mineral cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By 2026, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% owing to the increasing mineral cosmetics market trends.

Key offering of the Report:

Key driving factors: An in-depth study of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Current market trends & forecasts: A comprehensive study of the the Mineral

Cosmetics Market along with recent market trends and forecasts during the forecast period to help customers make an informed decision and formulate lucrative business strategies

Segmental Analysis: A study of each segment coupled with driving factors and growth rate analysis of every segment

Geographical analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market across several geographical regions that help market players to leverage fruitful market opportunities

Competitive landscape: A study of prime market players that are currently leading the Mineral Cosmetics Market

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report :- (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6c00c82709c76984c5ba9a5cb4c4975f

Prime Benefits:

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers, which enables business investors to devise sound, fruitful business decisions.

The study covers a detailed study of the latest market trends and market size coupled with a forecast of the Mineral Cosmetics Market during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the potential of the market across various geographical regions along with revenue contribution.

The study includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are active in the market.

TRENDING REPORTS:-

Hair Color Spray Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-color-spray-market-A06034

Hair Conditioner Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-conditioner-market-A11033

Onion Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/onion-oil-market-A14181

Beard Transplant Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-transplant-market-A16955

