Fluoropolymer Films Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.22 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2028

Increasing application of fluoropolymer films in electronics applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluoropolymer films market size is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing use of fluoropolymer films in construction sector are some of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

Fluoropolymer is semi-crystalline compound compressed of fluorine and carbon molecules. It is widely used in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, industrial, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive & aerospace, consumer products, food & beverage, construction, and oil & gas. Electrical & electronics segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing use of fluoropolymer films in the manufacture of semiconductors, batteries, solar glazing, and others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as rapid advancements in construction sector, and increasing application of fluoropolymer films in electronics industries are key factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In March 2021, AGC Chemicals Americas launched Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds composed of ethylene and tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE). It helps to prevent growth of viruses and bacteria and is designed for extruded film applications such as coverings for high-touch surfaces at hospitals, schools, office buildings, entertainment venues, restaurants, and hotels.

Polytetrafluoroethylene segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of polytetrafluoroethylene in manufacturing of electronics and electrical cables due to its various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, toughness, and non-flammable nature.

Companies profiled in the global market report include The Chemours Company, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Nitto Denko, Daikin, Honeywell International, DUNMORE, Guarniflon, AGC Chemicals, and Textiles Coated International.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Films

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Films

Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA) Films

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Films

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Products

Others

