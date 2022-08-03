Senior Living Innovator Jacobs Picked to Lead Catalyst Juniper Communities New Membership-based Health/Wellbeing Program

Senior Living Innovator Patricia Jacobs picked to lead Catalyst, Juniper Communities pioneering new membership-based health and wellbeing program. Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities.

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities Founder and CEO Lynne S. Katzmann, Ph.D., announced the selection of Patricia Jacobs to lead Catalyst, Juniper’s new and pioneering health and wellbeing program. Juniper, a leading provider of senior living communities, is recognized as a thought leader and innovator in the senior housing industry.

Catalyst is a membership-based ecosystem of programs and services addressing individuals’ health and wellbeing delivered via a high tech, high touch approach. Through a lifestyle concierge, members receive personalized schedules of life affirming programs, classes, and services to meet their goals. Catalyst aims to not only add years to life, but life to years, what Juniper is calling “wellspan”. As described by Katzmann, Catalyst will set the stage for a new era of aging, addressing individuals of various ages who want a coordinated and innovative high-tech, high touch powered program that promises to deliver a personalized life experience that fosters whole-person wellness and vitality.

Instrumental in Jacob’s selection was the work she performed on behalf of Juniper at Cubigo, where Jacobs helped create and deploy the technology platform that supports Catalyst. “Patricia will be a great addition to the Juniper family,” expressed Lynne Katzmann. “She brings strong, deep experience together with a demonstrated passion for promoting well-being in older adults, traits that exactly match what we need to further evolve and deeply ingrain Catalyst, our new program that we believe will help build the next generation of senior living.”

As Juniper Communities’ National Director of Catalyst, Jacobs will deploy Catalyst among all 30 Juniper Village communities, which will serve as community hubs for a network of opportunities focused on an individual’s interests, social interactions, fitness, and health maintenance. “I’ve long admired the innovation and spirit of Juniper. I look forward to working with the Juniper team as we meet the needs of our customers and our local community for connection, personalized experiences and for wellness that extends beyond the physical plane,” explained Jacobs on her role.

As US Director of Sales at Cubigo, Jacobs was immersed in implementing Cubigo to support Juniper’s Catalyst platform. Cubigo will continue to provide the technological backbone and application development to roll-out the Catalyst program and develop new innovative cases. Jacob’s background also includes 18 years of senior living operations and sales leadership. But she credits her creativity and intense customer focus to her 10 years running her own business, a group of galleries of American craft. She says, “listening to your customer and designing the experience and products they want is the basis of a successful leader and I built that into my DNA as a leader.”

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Its approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.