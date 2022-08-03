At 7.9% CAGR, Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market Size to Hit $15.3 Bn Globally, by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[226+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 15.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostic Inc., and Others

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market By Type (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI), By Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.3 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2022to 2028.”

Market Overview:

Medical hybrid imaging systems are a combination of two or more imaging systems to obtain a novel imaging technique. These imaging systems are highly efficient and provide better imaging opportunities by combining two techniques. The combination of imaging also allows viewing of molecular processes as well as anatomical as well. Rapid advancements in medical technology, innovations in medical imaging technology, rising healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing focus on early diagnosis are major trends that drive medical hybrid imaging system market growth over the forecast period.

Market Growth Dynamics

The increased awareness of healthcare among the general population is one of the major drivers driving the medical hybrid imaging system market's rise. Increasing spending on healthcare and rising technological proliferation in the medical and healthcare industries are other factors that influence the medical hybrid imaging system market potential over the forecast period. Medical hybrid imaging systems are a combination of two or more imaging techniques in order to create a more advanced and enhanced imaging result for better diagnostic and treatment procedures.

The increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for early diagnosis, and an increasing number of diagnostic procedures are other factors that will positively impact the medical hybrid imaging system market potential. Medical hybrid imaging system manufacturers can focus on untapped markets to boost their market presence and increase revenue. However, the high costs of the medical hybrid imaging system are expected to have a constraining effect on the global medical hybrid imaging system market growth.

Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant shifts in the economies of the entire world and had a detrimental effect on virtually every other facet of global society as well. A slowdown in growth was also observed in the medical hybrid imaging system market as a direct result of the pandemic that occurred in the year 2020. The many lockdown restrictions that were in place on a global basis made it difficult to manufacture and sell medical hybrid imaging systems, which in turn hurt sales of those systems.

In addition, the shift in emphasis placed on various aspects of healthcare led to financial losses for businesses that dealt in medical hybrid imaging systems during this era. As a result of the increasing emphasis placed on medical care all over the world in this post-pandemic era, it is anticipated that the market for medical hybrid imaging systems will expand at a consistent rate. Through 2028, it is anticipated that the increasing demand for early diagnosis will drive growth in the market potential for medical hybrid imaging systems.

Segmentation Analysis

In terms of type, the medical hybrid imaging system market is further segmented into PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and PET/MRI. Of these three the PET/CT segment is anticipated to hold a major market share and is expected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period. The increasing use of PET/CT imaging in oncology, neurology, and cardiology is expected to boost the demand for such imaging systems over the forecast period. Increasing the recommendation of PET scans in multiple diagnostic procedures is also expected to bolster growth in this segment.

The hospitals segment will hold a dominant outlook in the applications category over the forecast period owing to the rising deployment and use of medical hybrid imaging systems in these establishments. Increasing hospitalization and rising investments in the establishment of hospitals to provide better healthcare are other factors that will boost growth in this segment. Meanwhile, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The global Medical Hybrid Imaging System market is segmented as follows:

By Type

PET/CT

SPECT/CT

PET/MRI

By Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Competitive Landscape

The report includes both qualitative and quantitative research on the global market for medical hybrid imaging systems, in addition to in-depth insights and development tactics used by the most prominent competitors. The research also includes an in-depth analysis of the primary rivals in the market, as well as information regarding the level of competition posed by those companies.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Hybrid Imaging System market include -

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd

Atlantis Worldwide

Shared Imaging

Amber Diagnostic Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Medical Hybrid Imaging System market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Medical Hybrid Imaging System market size was valued at around US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2028.

PET/CT imaging systems are likely to see an increase in demand due to their expanding application in oncology, neurology, and cardiology in the coming years, based on types.

The healthcare industry especially hospitals sector is expected to play a big role in the applicationsegment.

On the basis of geography, it is projected that the medical hybrid imaging system market in North America will lead the world market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Medical Hybrid Imaging System industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Medical Hybrid Imaging System Industry?

What segments does the Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Hybrid Imaging System Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The North American medical hybrid imaging system market is expected to lead the global medical hybrid imaging system industry and is anticipated to account for a major market share over the forecast period. The presence of key medical hybrid imaging system manufacturers and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are other factors that will majorly drive the medical hybrid imaging system market potential in this region through 2028. The increasing aging population, rising incidence of cancer, and rapid adoption of technologies are expected to be other factors boosting the medical hybrid imaging system market growth over the forecast period. The United States is projected to be the most lucrative market in this region through 2028. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure will majorly influence the medical hybrid imaging system market potential in the U.S.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15.3Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostic Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

