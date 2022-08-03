At a 4.5 % CAGR, Pet Grooming Products Market is Expected to Achieve $5,488 Million

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Pet Grooming Products Market is projected to reach at $5,488 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The development of the global market for pet grooming products is fueled by the rise in the trend of nuclear households, the rising humanization of pets, and growing pet health awareness. Additionally, rising e-commerce sales and a growth in pet ownership in developing countries present prospects for industry participants. However, it is projected that rising worries about pet-related allergies may impede market expansion.

Living with a pet helps people manage their stress and despair. Strolling a cat or dog or making other kind gestures like that can help someone feel better and lower their blood pressure. As a result, more than half of people worldwide own at least one pet, with dogs being the most common, followed by cats. The care and upkeep of an animal’s health and wellbeing is referred to as pet grooming. The market for pet grooming products is expanding rapidly across the globe as a result of rising pet ownership, pet humanization, and premiumization demands. The health and fitness of domesticated animals have improved as a result of growing humanization and increased awareness of the ethical treatment of animals. Increased pet ownership has resulted in increased demand for pets.

Nearly 30% of Americans with allergies experience allergic reactions to cats and dogs, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Allergies to cats and dogs can cause a variety of symptoms, including runny noses, skin membrane swelling and itching, and itchy, watery eyes. Pet allergies are becoming more common among individuals, which limits pet adoption rates and restrains the market’s expansion for pet grooming goods.

Shampoos and conditioners for pets are predicted to have a significant market share increase because they not only keep pets clean but also assist prevent skin conditions and hair loss.

Key conclusions of the market for pet grooming products:

The pet shampoo and conditioner market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0 % in terms of value during the forecast period.

With a substantial CAGR of 3.9 % in terms of value, North America is predicted to lead the market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly over the course of the projection period, with a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value.

With a CAGR of 4.9 %, the supermarket/hypermarket distribution channel is predicted to lead the worldwide pet grooming products market.

In 2017, China accounted for more than half of the market for pet grooming goods in the Asia-Pacific region.

India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6 % in the market for pet grooming products globally.

Key players profiled in the report include Ancol Pet Product Limited, Beaphar, Ferplast S.P.A., Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd., PetEdge, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products, Ryans Pet Supplies, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

The other prominent players in the pet grooming products industry include Pet Brands Ltd. (UK), Just For Pets Ltd. (UK), Bob Martin (UK), Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (U.S.), and Groomers Delight (New Zealand)

