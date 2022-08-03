The role of regional economic communities in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area

Andrew Mold, chief of regional integration for Eastern Africa at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, explores aspects of the continent’s economic integration agenda under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), arguing that low estimates of intra-African trade can be misleading and exploring how the region’s individual regional economic communities will be central to the agreement’s implementation.

Related Content

Foresight Africa podcast is part of the Brookings Podcast Network. Subscribe and listen on Apple, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Send feedback email to podcasts@brookings.edu.