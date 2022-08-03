Submit Release
August 3, 2022 - Texas Workforce Commission Awards $296,553 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant to Support Career Training in Middle Rio Grande

Media Contact: Angela Woellner
Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant in Middle Rio Grande to support career training at Southwest Texas Junior College. The $296,553 grant will help the school purchase and install equipment to initially train 40 students for careers in diesel engine repair.

“Southwest Texas Junior College is helping students and job seekers obtain certifications for high demand skills job through the hands-on training these simulated classrooms provide,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Southwest Texas Junior College is creating opportunities for the state’s high demand automotive workforce through these career training programs.”

The grant will assist the college with purchasing equipment that includes a truck diagnostic scanner, air-braked driving simulator, heavy vehicle HVAC system, and diesel engine transmission system. The engine repair classroom will allow students to participate in hands-on experiences to prepare them for Automotive Service Excellence Entry-Level certifications. The equipment funded through these grants will be used to train more students in the future.

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications (RFA). The RFA solicitation provides information and instructions on submitting a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

 

Southwest Texas Junior College contact: Wade Carpenter, wbcarpenter@swtjc.edu

###rdb

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.twc.texas.gov. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

 

