Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Size Worth USD 2,417.7 Million By 2028, Increasing Demand For Digital Traffic

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Size – USD 1,073.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.73%, Market Trends – Growth in e-commerce.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Cloud Endpoint Protection can be the growth of increasing number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies. These end points are prone to get attacked by cyber breaches. Moreover, due to increasing BYOD services in organizations, it is mandatory for them to safeguard their data against these breaches.

The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is expected to grow from USD 1,073.4 Million in 2018 to USD 2,417.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period. Increasing number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies, increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises deployment type, rise in security threats and cyber-attacks on end-user devices, increasing demand for digital traffic and high growth of for IT infrastructure security in the media and entertainment vertical are some of the driving factors of the market.

Use of pirated endpoint protection solutions, rise in demand for integrated endpoint security solutions, dynamic IT infrastructure and increasing cyber threats may be the major restraining factors for the cloud endpoint protection market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these restraints and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the cloud endpoint protection market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players with in Cloud Endpoint Protection market are CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), ESET (Slovakia), Avast (Czech Republic), Palo Alto Networks (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco Systems (US), Panda Security (Spain), SentinelOne (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Commvault (US), Carbon Black (US), FireEye (US), CoSoSys (Romania), VIPRE Security (US), K7 Computing (India), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Symantec (US), Comodo (US), Endgame (US), Webroot (US), and Malwarebytes (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is expected to grow from USD 1,073.4 Million in 2018 to USD 2,417.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period.

• The major contributing factors for the growth of the market for cloud endpoint protection can be the growth in number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies, , increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises deployment type, rise in security threats and cyber-attacks on end-user devices, increasing demand for digital traffic and high growth of for IT infrastructure security in the media and entertainment vertical.

• The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by component into solutions and services. Solutions is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of approximately 11.9% during the forecast period, due to the growth of endpoint device control solutions, since it is used by enterprises to have control over the data transferred from enterprises through removable medias, such as hard drives, USBs, and iPods.

• The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adapt the cloud endpoint protection solutions due to more adaption of BYOD services this these segments.

• The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by industry vertical into logistics and transportation, media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom and IT, automotive, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other end users. BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth, at a CAGR of approximately 10.9% during the forecast period, since every minute includes a number of transactions made globally. The segment carries a lot of sensitive data like outbound investor communications, account numbers, payment information, competitive market research, money transaction details, credit/debit card details, trading transactions, investment portfolio performance statements, and other critical information, which are needed to be protected from the cyber threats.

• The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is segmented by geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America, being a developed region, dominates the market with a market share of approximately USD 298.2 Million in the base year, since it has adopted cloud endpoint protection solutions and is readily adopting new and advanced technologies. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 12.2% during the forecast period, since it is the home for some of the large economies, such as Japan, India and China, adopting cloud endpoint protection solutions for developing their businesses.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Services

 Training and Consulting

 Maintenance and Support

 Managed Services

o Solutions

• Antivirus

• Anti-spyware

• Firewall

• Endpoint Device Control

• Anti-phishing

• Endpoint Application Control

• Others (intrusion protection and data loss prevention)

Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Large Enterprises

o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2028)

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o IT and Telecom

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Education

o Retail

o Media and Entertainment

o Government and Defense

o Others (travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o North America

 US

 Canada & Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Rest Of Europe

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Rest Of APAC

o RoW

 Middle East & Africa

 South America

Key Advantages of Cloud Endpoint Protection Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Cloud Endpoint Protection industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Cloud Endpoint Protection market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.