Tethered Drone Market Size worth $730.17Mn, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The tethered drone market is expected to grow from US$ 78.66 million in 2022 to US$ 730.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Tethered Drone Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Quadcopter and Multicopter), Application (Inspection/Surveying/Mapping, Law Enforcement, Search & Rescue, and Others), and End User [Military and Commercial (Energy & Power, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, and Others)]” The global tethered drone market growth is driven by increasing demand for long operational ISR drones for military applications Development of tethered drones for commercial applications.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Tethered Drone Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017708







Market Size Value in US$ 78.66 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 730.17 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 45.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 175 No. Tables 106 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The rising demand for tethered drones for long term monitoring of critical infrastructures, such as shipping ports and road traffic control across cities, pushes tethered drone market players to develop such products for commercial applications. The individual ground monitoring systems lags in offering continuous relaying of monitored data. Thus, the demand for tethered drones have been on the rise in the recent years. Tethered drones provide continuous aerial monitoring that covers all the area of the port that facilitates in identifying any suspicious movement patterns and helps in tracking the movements across the restricted areas of the ports. Due to such benefits, the tethered drone market players are experiencing high demand for their products from shipping ports, which fuels the global tethered drone market growth.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017708





Tethered Drone Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Elistair, Acecore Technologies, ECA Group, Fotokite, Menet Aero, Hoverfly Technologies, Novadem, Sky Sapience, Skyshot Private Limited, and Yuneec Holding Ltd. are among the key tethered drone market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major market players strategize their growth.

In 2022, Elistair, one of the pioneers in the tethered drone industry, has been awarded a framework agreement by the DGA (French Armament General Directorate) for the supply of ORION 2 tethered UAVs.

In 2022, Hoverfly Technologies, Inc. announced the official opening of its new cutting-edge headquarters in Sanford, FL. The move to a new standalone facility has improved R&D, flight testing, and engineering, allowing LiveSky tethered UAS to be improved for government, security, and commercial customers.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00017708





North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of tethered drone market share in 2022. The market in the region has been analyzed based on trends prevailing in the US, Canada, and Mexico. In US, tethered drones are used for military, law enforcement, and border security, which is an integral part of their remote security drone operations. The country is specifically using tethered drones for border security and Forward Operating Base (FOB) protection. To keep the defense sector technologically updated, the country is always seeking for advance tethered drones. For instance, in April 2020, US army was seeking to acquire tethered UAVs to laser-designate ground targets from stand-off distances. These tethered drones will help Army official to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures for the operation. This would propel the demand for tethered drones in the military sector.

With military applications, tethered drones are also used for monitoring gatherings and events, traffic management, and sports in the country. For instance, in August 2021, Elistair announced that its Orion 2 tethered drone was deployed by CloudCover for security at the Guns N’ Roses concert. Police at the University of Montana’s Washington Grizzly Stadium had access to a persistent aerial view of the stadium and surrounding area with the help of the drone. The drone also provided a direct view of the stadium grounds, both entry and exit points, as well as sales areas, car parks, and hiking trails on the mountains surrounding the University campus.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Tethered Drone Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00017708





Based on geography, the tethered drone market analysis is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Due to the rising adoption of tethered drones in North America, some companies are focusing on entering the North American tethered drone market or establishing their physical presence in the region. For instance, in September 2020, Elistair announced that it is opening its first North American office in Boston, US. The company has provided tethered drones for various events in the country. Through its new office, the company can offer close responsive support to its customers and strengthen the network of strategic partners on the continent. In addition, the use of the drones in the various commercial sector, including sports, power & energy, and agriculture, is rising tremendously, which is pushing the tethered drone market players to develop innovative products to meet the commercial end user demands across the global tethered drone market.

Many tethered drone manufacturers, such as Hoverfly Technologies, Elistair, Fotokite, and Yuneec Holding Ltd., are present in North America. The growing use of tethered drones for various application, including law enforcement, monitoring, and surveillance, is expected to support the growth of the North America tethered drone market.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Tethered Drone Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017708









Browse Adjoining Reports:

Drone Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Type (On-Demand, and On-Premises); Solution (Point Solutions, and End to End Solutions); Application (Geolocation Tagging, Ground Exploration, Aerial Monitoring, Thermal Detection, and Others); Vertical (Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Insurance, Scientific Research, and Others)

Utility Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing); Services (End-To-End Solution, Point Solution); End-User (Renewable, Power) and Geography

Drone Data Link System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drone Type (Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Wing Drone, Hybrid Drone); End User (Military, Commercial) and Geography

LiDAR Drone Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component, Product, and Application

Drone Transponders Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (ADS-B Compatible, ADS-B Non-Compatible); Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing); Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit); Application (Military, Commercial) and Geography

UAV Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, Hybrid); Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Military and Defense, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, Construction, Others) and Geography

Drone Inspection Market for Oil and Gas Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Process Type (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream); Location (On-Shore, Off-Shore); Application (Security Monitoring, Gas Emissions Monitoring, Spill Detection, Thermal Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Others.) and Geography

Professional Drone Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid); Application (Filming and Photography, Inspection and Maintenance, Mapping and Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Surveillance and Monitoring, Others); End Use Industry (Agriculture, Logistics and Transportation, Energy, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Construction, Safety and Security, Others) and Geography

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Software, Services, Platform, Infrastructure); Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid); Application (Construction and Infrastructure, Agriculture, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others); Mode of Operation (Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: